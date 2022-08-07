Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

