Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 136,015 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

CWEN opened at $37.25 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.