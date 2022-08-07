Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

