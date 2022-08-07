Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 2,399 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 1,504,842 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

