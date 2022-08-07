Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Holdings Cut by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,054 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for 14.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.17% of FOX worth $35,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FOX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research cut FOX to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

FOX Trading Down 0.6 %

FOX stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

