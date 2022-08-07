Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Fox Factory also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Up 12.2 %

FOXF traded up $11.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.05. The company had a trading volume of 663,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,988. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

