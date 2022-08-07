Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Fox Factory also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $11.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.05. 663,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,988. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.