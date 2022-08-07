Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.13 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Trading Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $11.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.05. The company had a trading volume of 663,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.42%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.