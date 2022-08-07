Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.13 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Fox Factory Trading Up 12.2 %
NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $11.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.05. The company had a trading volume of 663,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40.
Institutional Trading of Fox Factory
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fox Factory by 167.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
