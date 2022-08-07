Fractal (FCL) Achieves Market Cap of $475,470.31

Fractal (FCL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $475,470.31 and $20,352.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.23 or 0.00653662 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002288 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014263 BTC.
Fractal Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Fractal Coin Trading
