Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$665.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.60 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 6.1 %

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,294. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

