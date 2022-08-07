Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$665.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.60 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 6.1 %
Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,294. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.47.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics
In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.