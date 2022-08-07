FY2022 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.44) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.68). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.44.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE AC opened at C$18.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.17. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20. In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz purchased 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,444.20.

About Air Canada

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.