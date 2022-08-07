FY2022 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $12.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.05. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.14.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $337.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.28. Waters has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

