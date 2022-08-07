GAMEE (GMEE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $266,144.00

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $266,144.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00620389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014313 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,301,870 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

