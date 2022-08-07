GAMEE (GMEE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $266,144.00

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $266,144.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00620389 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014313 BTC.
GAMEE Coin Profile
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,301,870 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
