Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Reaches $30.14 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $30.14 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00012940 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00614594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

