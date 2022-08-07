GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Hits $373.45 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $373.45 million and $3.21 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00020715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00131569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00068404 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,382,719 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

