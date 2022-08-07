GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Issues Earnings Results

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GCP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,994. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCP Applied Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 186,316 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 106.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 160,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.