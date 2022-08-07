Geeq (GEEQ) Trading 17.2% Higher This Week

Geeq (GEEQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $573,633.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066743 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

