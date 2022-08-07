Gemini Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $458,099.00 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $208.12 million and approximately $458,099.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 209,117,292 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

