Genesis Shards (GS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10,561.00

Genesis Shards (GS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $188,136.25 and approximately $10,561.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00624020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Genesis Shards
Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.
Buying and Selling Genesis Shards
