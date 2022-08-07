Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. 1,070,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Genpact has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

