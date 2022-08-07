Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.07% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $984,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 668,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of COPX opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.