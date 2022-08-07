Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 626.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,941 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after acquiring an additional 158,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,908,000 after buying an additional 350,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,450,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 281,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after buying an additional 37,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 84,904 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $75.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

