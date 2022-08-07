Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

Globus Medical Stock Up 6.9 %

GMED stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

