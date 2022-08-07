Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Gogo Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $17.51 on Friday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,522.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Recommended Stories

