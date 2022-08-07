Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 33.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,873 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after acquiring an additional 441,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,805 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 457.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

