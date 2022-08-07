Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Gray Television stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

