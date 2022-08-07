Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.49 EPS.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $3.78 on Friday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,538. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Green Dot by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.