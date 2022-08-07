Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.49 EPS.
Green Dot Price Performance
Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $3.78 on Friday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,538. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Green Dot by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.