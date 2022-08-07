Hacken Token Market Cap Tops $9.24 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $372,241.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00619697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013935 BTC.
Hacken Token Profile
Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub.
Buying and Selling Hacken Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
