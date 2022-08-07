Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $18.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Hanger Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HNGR opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.39. Hanger has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Hanger alerts:

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.29 million for the quarter. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanger will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanger

About Hanger

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hanger by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Further Reading

