Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $18.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.
Hanger Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE HNGR opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.39. Hanger has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.29 million for the quarter. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanger will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hanger
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.
