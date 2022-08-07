Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSAGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Hanover Foods Price Performance

OTC HNFSA opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32. Hanover Foods has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

About Hanover Foods

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

