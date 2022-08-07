Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.4 %

HOG stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $3,172,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.