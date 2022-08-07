HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lowered by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $212.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.18.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

