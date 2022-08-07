H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Cut to $46.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services Price Performance
Shares of HEES stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $50.69.
H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.