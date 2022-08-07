H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Cut to $46.00

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of HEES stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,870.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,870.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $216,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,578.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,400. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

