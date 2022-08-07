Head-To-Head Review: Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -19.14% -14.51% Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 4 2 0 2.33 Archer Aviation 0 1 4 0 2.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Joby Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 40.93%. Archer Aviation has a consensus target price of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 114.99%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

25.8% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Joby Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Archer Aviation beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

