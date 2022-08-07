Hegic Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $487,507.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00066256 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

