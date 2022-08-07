HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $65,462.00

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $849,990.81 and $65,462.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,130.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004350 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00132509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00067479 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

