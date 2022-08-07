Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $76.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.60.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Institutional Trading of Hibbett
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Hibbett by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hibbett by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hibbett Price Performance
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hibbett Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.
Hibbett Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
