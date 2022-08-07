Hive Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $254.11 million and $20.54 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000300 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000177 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000235 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 430,404,844 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

