Honest Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $906,612.22 and $187.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00619971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.

Buying and Selling Honest

