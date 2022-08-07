Hoo Token (HOO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $663.00

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $58.49 million and $663.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded up 25% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00619597 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014316 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Hoo Token
