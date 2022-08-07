hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.45. hopTo shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

hopTo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

