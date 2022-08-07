Hot Cross Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Hot Cross has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00772554 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

