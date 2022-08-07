HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.41

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.41 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 14.88 ($0.18). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 14.20 ($0.17), with a volume of 209,214 shares changing hands.

HSS Hire Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.44. The stock has a market cap of £100.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.