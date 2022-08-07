HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $22.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00172706 BTC.

The Phoenix (FIRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000267 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ElementX (FIRE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

