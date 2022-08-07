HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $17.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.65 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $549.58.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

