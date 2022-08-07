HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an initiates rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $549.58.

NYSE HUBS traded up $17.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,732. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -184.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.70. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 259.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 77.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

