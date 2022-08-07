Humanscape Market Capitalization Tops $158.15 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $158.15 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars.

