HUSD (HUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.35 Million

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. HUSD has a market capitalization of $160.45 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,155.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00132126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00067651 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,417,440 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

HUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

