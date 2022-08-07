Ibstock (LON:IBST) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $180.35

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.35 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.54). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 203.60 ($2.49), with a volume of 518,349 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.40 ($2.92).

Ibstock Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.93. The firm has a market cap of £822.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1,357.33.

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

About Ibstock

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is 5,333.33%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

