ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,646,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 182,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,511,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 21,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,383 shares of company stock worth $15,761,666. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.48. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

